Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,333. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

