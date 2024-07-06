Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 563,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFIV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 384,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,846. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

