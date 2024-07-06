Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:DISV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. 220,294 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

