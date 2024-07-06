Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 305 ($3.86) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.75).

SSP Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at SSP Group

SSPG stock opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,870.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 267 ($3.38).

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($93,599.80). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,133 shares of company stock worth $7,424,928. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Stories

