Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £972.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,369.09 and a beta of 1.05. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

