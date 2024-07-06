Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.
Cairn Homes Stock Performance
Shares of Cairn Homes stock opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £972.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,369.09 and a beta of 1.05. Cairn Homes has a 1 year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 8.88.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
