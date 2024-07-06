Decred Price Reaches $13.25 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Decred has a market capitalization of $214.23 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.25 or 0.00022911 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00081575 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010489 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,171,576 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

