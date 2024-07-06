DecisionPoint Financial LLC Invests $251,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,930,323. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

