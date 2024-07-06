DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 1,469,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

