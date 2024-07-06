DecisionPoint Financial LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.97. 1,314,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

