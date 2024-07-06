DAO Maker Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $115.63 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 234,968,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars.

