DA Davidson Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZEK. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.26.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,951,000 after buying an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.