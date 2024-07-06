CWS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $449.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,597. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.72. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

