CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,564 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

