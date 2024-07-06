CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,095,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,229. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

