CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.95

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.95 and traded as low as C$13.26. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 109,388 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

