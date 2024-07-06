Creditcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.21 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $171.88 million and $9.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001383 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

