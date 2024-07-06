Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.66. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Shares of STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.11. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

