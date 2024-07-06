Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 270 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 72,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

