Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 197 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,341. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.