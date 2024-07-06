Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,120 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

