Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 247,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,930. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

