Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 1.6% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,447.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,555,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,411,000 after buying an additional 49,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $109,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 642,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,433. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.