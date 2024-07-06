Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $2.02 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,352 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIX traded down $9.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.32. The stock had a trading volume of 356,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,308. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

