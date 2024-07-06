Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $892,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.