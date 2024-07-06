Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $3.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.02. 269,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $223.22.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

