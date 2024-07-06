Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.88 Million Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMO. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DMO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,330. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

