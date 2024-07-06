Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.94. The stock had a trading volume of 196,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,238. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $74.60 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.