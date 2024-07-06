Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Decreases Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.50% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIM. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,864 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,240. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.