Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,438 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,438 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. 7,272,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

