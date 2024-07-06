Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $378.37. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.