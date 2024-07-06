Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.51. The company had a trading volume of 222,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,185. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $345.68. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.74 and its 200-day moving average is $300.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

