Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,263. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

