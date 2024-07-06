Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after purchasing an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in McKesson by 5,683.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after buying an additional 221,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.47.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $587.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,916. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.29. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

