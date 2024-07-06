Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of Horizon Technology Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 48,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.07. 195,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.28%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

