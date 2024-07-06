Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 73,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,408,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.