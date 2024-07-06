Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $33.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $216.48. The stock had a trading volume of 408,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,035. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

