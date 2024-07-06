Conflux (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.84 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $554.09 million and $37.84 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.20 or 0.00588551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00113291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00036418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00273633 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,018,214,508 coins and its circulating supply is 4,230,711,625 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,018,050,318.08 with 4,230,550,306.78 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12134797 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $45,163,688.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

