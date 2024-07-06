Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 24,942 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,942 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

DAPR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 3,888 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

