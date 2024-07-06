Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 82,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.