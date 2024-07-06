Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 196,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,110. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.