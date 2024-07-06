Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 603 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.97. 236,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.