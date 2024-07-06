Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after buying an additional 363,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,866,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,562,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $320.39. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

