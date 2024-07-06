Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $698,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 685.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. 315,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,509. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.