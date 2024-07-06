Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,459,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of VIS stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $233.86. 81,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.92.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

