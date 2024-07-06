Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,650,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,287. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

