Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 6,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,006% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
Concierge Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
