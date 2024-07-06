CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

CompuMed Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

