Comparing Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $21.37 billion 6.24 $4.29 billion $133.34 29.47

Analyst Recommendations

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Proficient Auto Logistics and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Booking 0 8 22 1 2.77

Proficient Auto Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Booking has a consensus price target of $3,902.54, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Booking.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A Booking 21.81% -288.35% 22.36%

Summary

Booking beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

