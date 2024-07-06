Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 1.5 %

CCU stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,480,000 after acquiring an additional 485,711 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 421,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

