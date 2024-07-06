Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.50

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.50 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 76.45 ($0.97). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 76.45 ($0.97), with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

